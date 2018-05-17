Millions of Muslims observe fasting as Ramadan begins

Millions of Muslims around the world began the fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday.
The first day of Ramadan – the holiest month for Muslims – is observed according to the local visibility of the new crescent moon. In some countries Wednesday was the first day of the holy month.
Muslims around the world will be fasting every day for a month, refraining from eating, drinking and smoking from sunrise to sunset.
It is a month that teaches self-discipline and awareness of those living in poverty.
As one of the five pillars of Islam, fasting during Ramadan is accompanied with increased spiritual reflection, worship and acts of charity.
Members of the moon sighting committee gather and use telescope for the new moon that will mark the start of Ramadan, from Pakistan’s Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro –
Bosnian Ramadan gunner Smail Krivic fires a round from his firework cannon to signal the end of dawn-to-dusk fast in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday evening, May 16, 2018. Muslim Bosniaks make up around 40 percent of Bosnia’s population of 3.8 million. Many of them celebrate Muslim holy month of fasting during which they abstain from food, drink and smoking from sunrise to sunset. (AP Photo/Amel Emric)
Muslims break their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Victory Park near Memorial Mosque in Moscow, Russia on May 16, 2018. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Palestinians perform an evening prayer called ‘tarawih’ marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside the tents of the protest camp near the Israeli border east of Gaza City, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Muslims throughout the world are preparing to celebrate Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, refraining from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from sunrise to sunset. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
[Source: Al Jazeera]
