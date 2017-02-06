Miners’ health and safety to be prioritized at Mining Indaba

The Chamber of Mines says it wants government to put the health and safety of mine workers as their priority in its discussion in this year’s Mining Indaba.

The week- long conference is scheduled to take place in Cape Town from today.

Chamber of Mines President, Mike Teke says he expects government to pledge its support for the sector in this year’s indaba.

Teke says they want clarity on the Minerals Petroleum Resources Development Act -and consultations finalised over the revised mining charter.

“Last year we finished the year with 73 fatalities from 77 in 2015 but I believe the companies that is business labour and government make sure that we strengthen our hands in terms of the agreements we had with the mine health and safety council and the milestone that we served for 2024.”

More than six thousand delegates from across the globe are expected to take part in the Indaba.

More people are set to attend the week-long event than previously as investors are seeking to benefit from the strengthening commodity prices.

South Africa’s Mineral Resources Minister, Mosebenzi Zwane is expected to address issues of beneficiation, investment and regulations affecting the sector.

The theme for this year’s mining indaba is leveraging the next wave of growth and how investors can invest for long term growth in the sector.

A total of 24 African mining ministers have already confirmed their attendance. reports .

Commodity prices have rebounded since the release of the April 2016 World Economic Outlook- especially gold.

[Source: SABC]

