Minister Lynne Brown face legislators over state capture in parliament

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has been quizzed by legislators about state capture and the deteriorating corporate governance in parastatals that fall under her department.

Brown spent seven hours denying that she has ever met with the Guptas and their associates, her role in suspending four executives and business ventures of her alleged partner with Eskom.

She was answering questions during the ongoing probe into state capture at Eskom by Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises.

[Source: SABC]

