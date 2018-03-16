Minister Sisulu warns Australia over land comments

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has issued a diplomatic warning to the Australian High Commissioner in the country, Adam McCarthy, over comments made on the land redistribution process.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was quoted as saying his department was looking into methods that would facilitate the fast-tracking of visas for white South African farmers who want to relocate to that country.

He also said South African white farmers deserve special attention. Minister Sisulu says government is offended and a full retraction is expected.

“The impression given by the Minister of Home Affairs in Australia is most regrettable, unfortunate and untrue. We guard our reputation abroad very jealously.”

“We do everything that we do to ensure that the international community is informed about what we are doing. The government of South Africa has been careful in what it says, both in Parliament and outside Parliament on what we are going to do on the issue of land.”

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments