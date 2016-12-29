Missing Athlone businessman found

After almost two months of uncertainty, Cape Town businessman Naushaad Khan returned home to his family on Wednesday night. The owner of Khan’s Punjabis was kidnapped from his business premises in Hadjie Ebrahim Crescent in Athlone Industria under mysterious circumstances. Western Cape police confirmed that he had been found in Thornton and he is currently receiving medical attention.

“The circumstances surrounding his disappearance is under police investigation and the finer aspects thereof will not be disclosed,” said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

On the 31st October, Khan and his store manager were approached by five armed-men who jumped out of a Toyota Hilux LDV. As one of the men held the manager, the other four apprehended Khan and proceeded to force him into the vehicle after grabbing the manager’s bag.

At this stage, it’s uncertain whether a ransom had been demanded by the alleged abductors. There are also no details on how Khan made his way home.

Calls to the family spokesperson went unanswered on Thursday morning. An employee at Khan’s Punjab’s said the family would speak to the media when they are ready.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the matter is to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. VOC

Comments

comments