Mitchell’s Plain schools reopen after closure due to gang violence

In Beacon Valley, Mitchell’s Plain, gang violence has escalated to an extent that three schools closed last week, due to teachers and learners fearing for their safety. These learners are losing out on critical teaching time. Principals from schools in Beacon Valley attended a community meeting last week, where there have been many shootings. Among the schools closed were Oval North High School, Beacon View High School and Alpine Primary School.

Residents of Mitchell’s Plain and surrounding areas have been living in fear since a gang war broke out sometime last week. Director for Communications at the Western Cape Education Department, Bronagh Hammond said learner attendance at some schools have lowered as parent’s are concerned about their children’s safety at school.

She added that the learners were the ones who were most affected by this.

Hammond said that increasing security measures wouldn’t serve a purpose as it was learners walking to and from school who gets caught in crossfire. She added that learners are usually fairly safe once they’re within school grounds as principals are aware of the protocol to follow if something were to happen.

Schools have been reopened today and plans have been made for learners, especially those in matric to catch up on work missed during the 4 days of the schools’ closure. VOC

Share this article











Comments

comments