MJC, Al-Quds Foundation to protest Rohingya crisis

The Muslim Judicial Council – SA and Al-Quds Foundation SA in collaboration with Protect the Rohingya is holding a protest calling attention to the plight of Rohingya Muslims currently fleeing persecution at the hands of Myanmar forces. With an upsurge in violence since August 25, 2017, scenes of fleeing Rohingya have flooded mainstream media, igniting calls for action as desperate Rohingya seek refuge in neighbourng Bangladesh.

The mass action, titled “Stop Rohingya Genocide” is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, 2017. The march begins at 11h00 in Kaizergracht Street and will proceed to Parliament.

“The Rohingya people are the most persecuted minority in the world, says the United Nations. Refugees have discribed horific scenes of mass gang-rape, starvation, brutal beatings and the killing of Rohingya men, women, children and even babies,” said the MJC in a statement.

“We demand our SA government and global leaders to stand up and stop the genocide of the Rohingya people in Myanmar. Failure to act could result in what Rohingya activists have described as a slow motion massacre by starvation and disease.”

The MJC has requested all organisations, including human rights groups and those of other faiths, who would like to be part of the protest to meet with the MJC on Monday at 7pm AT 20 Cashel Avenue, Athlone.

Meanwhile leaders around the world have called for an end to the Rohingya crisis, with Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu tabling an open letter to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on the plight of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. The letter urged the leader to speak up against the violence currently perpetrated against the Rohingya.

