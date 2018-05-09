Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

22 Sha’baan 1439 AH • 9 May 2018

MJC announces fitrah and fidyah for Ramadan 1439

By on News, VOC News

With just one week to go before the commencement of Ramadan, the Fatwa Committee of the Muslim Judicial Council has announced that the quantities and values for Ṣadaqat al-Fiṭr and Fidyah remain unchanged from last year.

-Fitrah (3 kg of rice) will amount to R40
-Fidyah (1 kg of rice) will amount to R10

 

In a statement, the MJC noted the following pre-requisite:

-Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers who give Fidyah should do so in kind only, and
not in cash.
-It is permissible to pay Fiṭrah at any time after Ramaḍān has commenced.
-The obligation to do so sets in on the eve that Ramaḍān ends, either by the sighting of
the moon or the completion of 30 days.
-Fiṭrah should ideally reach its recipients before the Eid ṣalāh.
-Failure to give it before Eid ṣalāh does not absolve one from the obligation. It should still
be given out before the day ends.
-Delaying it beyond sunset on the day of Eid without a reasonable excuse is ḥarām.
-Those who are unable to pay the full amount should pay whatever they are able to pay.
-The head of the household is responsible for paying Fiṭrah on behalf of all those in the
household for whose maintenance he is responsible

