MJC calls for calm, as it mediates on masjid dispute

Following Sunday’s meeting at Masjid Ghiedmatil Islam, which was called for by the masjid’s Interim Shurah Council (ISC), it seems that attempts to mediate between the board of trustees [the Rondebosch East Islamic Community Trust (REICT)]and the imam of the masjid, Shaykh Nazeem Taliep may in fact be leading to positive change. Concerns relating to the running of the masjid that is commonly known as Taronga Rd Masjid, was this week thrown into the spotlight.

This after the ISC broadcasted a bulk SMS to residents, calling on the community to stand in solidarity with the imam, who it purported faces suspension. The biggest concerns raised by the ISC was the alleged lifetime or indefinite clause that trustees have granted themselves and the treatment of the Imam, who the council states should be in charge of the mihraab.

Following requests for comment by VOC News, REICT issued a statement asserting that the imam was neither suspended nor threatened with suspension. It however added that while the imam is granted the “opportunity” to give input into the programming schedule of the masjid, REICT is “responsible for the programming of the masjid.”

“The Trustees have always stated and accepted that the mighrab [mihraab]belongs to the imam and that it is his responsibility to maintain it. There are several meeting minutes and audios that verify and confirm this,” the statement read.

Mediation and Arbitration HOD for the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), Shaykh Riyaad Fataar explained that the department was approached by the ISC in the first week of Ramadan to mediate between the council and REICT.

Fataar confirmed that as mediators, the MJC has held three meetings with the ISC and two meetings with REICT.

“In the three meetings, the ISC has laid down what are their concerns concerning the masjid and we have put those concerns [forward]in the two meetings with REICT.”

The shaykh further stated that the MJC is dealing with the matter with the utmost of sensitivity, ensuring that principles of discipline enshrined with the Shari’ah is always adhered to.

“[Allah says: which may mean] that when you cooperate with one another, know that your cooperation must be on the basis of goodness and must create piety. And do not cooperate with that which is wrong…or that will cause envy amongst one another.”

In a bid to ensure a productive process takes place, the ulema body is requesting all stakeholders to refrain from calling community meetings to discuss the concerns raised by the ISC.

“It is on that basis that the MJC asked all parties involved not to call any public meetings and we are still on the same call, because we are not in the business of trying to figure out who is a winner and who is a loser. As imams and ulama, we are in the business of saving communities,” the shaykh reaffirmed.

“We ask everybody – we ask the Voice of the Cape, we ask all media, we ask the community – please give the process a chance so that we can find islaakh [reconciliation]so that we can bring people together, so that we can bring the community together.”

Commenting on the allegation made by the ISC, Fataar vaguely stated that “like all situations, allegations are made and people have to respond to that”. He added that “mutual understanding” is the goal of the on-going discussions.

With regards to concerns relating to a clause ensuring life-time or indefinite seats on the trust board by its members, which was tabled by the ISC, the Shaykh noted that as a mediating partner, the MJC’s role is confined to ensuring that effective communication occurs in the process.

“The clause – that you are talking about – has already been discussed, that trust has already also sat on it and there is agreement that [life time seats]is not going to be appropriate,” Fataar noted.

“So, the trust has already responded to the MJC, because they have discussed this before, but we must give this a chance – mediation gets derailed when media and the rest of the people are trying to push something.”

Despite calls to keep the process conducted away from the eye of the media, Fataar asserts that the MJC and the ISC have agreed that the proceedings addressing the concerns cannot be conducted in a “hush hush” manner.

“When this process is finished, then we will inform the community.”

Given verbal spats at recent Jumuah prayers at the masjid, Fataar encourages all residents and stakeholders to respect the sanctity of the precinct.

“Our Jumuah cannot be a boxing match; our Jumuah cannot be a place where voices are raised. People are supposed to go away [from Jumuah]feeling enlightened and closer to Allah and the Nabi Muhamad [may peace be upon him].”

The shaykh asserts that the MJC did not issue a letter calling on the public not to attend the meeting called for by the ISC.

“The MJC issued a letter to three parties; the REICT, the ISC, and to the imam of the masjid, asking that no public meeting must be held, because it can have the effect of derailing the mediation.”

In closing, Fataar confirmed that the MJC’s mediation department is working to ensure that both the ISC and REICT are brought together to resolve the concerns.

“I am putting a challenge to both of the parties – in actual fact all of the parties that is going to be involved – let’s see if you can sign on the dotted line to say that ‘i am interested in creating mediation and creating sulukh in the community’…We want to see that people sign with their commitment when people are making promises.”

The concerns were tabled in an article published by VOC News earlier this week, READ:

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments