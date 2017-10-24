MJC condemns ‘senseless killing’ of MPlain learner

A Cape Town family have been left devastated by the loss of their 19 year old son who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Mitchell’s Plain. Abdul Muttalib Alexander was caught in cross-fire during a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening. According to his family, he and a few friends had gone to buy a Gatsby when they were shot. Alexander was wounded several times and was declared brain dead on Sunday whilst his friend Tauheer Samuels was shot in the hand.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has offered its condolences to the Alexander family, expressing its concern around the spate of senseless killings in Cape Town.

“He was supposed to write Matric exams at Mondale Secondary School today,” his mother, Suwayba Alexander told the MJC on Tuesday morning.

“He was the youngest child out of three siblings. He was looking forward to his matric exams and told me he was going to get a good pass.”

Speaking on behalf of the MJC, first deputy president Maulana Abdul Khaliq Allie expressed his dismay that another young person, with untapped potential, has been lost.

“Criminality has got no limits when it targets [and kills]innocent human beings. Here a young man whose parents have reared and nurtured him in the ideal environment. He was hoping to get the best of results for the matric exam but because of the criminal element, he cannot realize this dream. We know that all is in the hands of Almighty Allah but there is no justification for any criminal activity and behaviour in our society,” he said.

“We pray that Almighty Allah replaces the hurt and pain of the parents with contentment and the patience to deal with their loss, Ameen.” VOC

