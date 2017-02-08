MJC hosts public events to mark 72 anniversary

As part of its 72nd anniversary celebrations, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has planned a number of events to mark what it calls a significant milestone. The MJC has transitioned under the helm of community leader Shaykh Irafaan Abrahams and there have been significant changes, with a serious focus on grassroots affairs. While the MJC has been at the forefront of dealing with recent incidents of Islamophobia in Cape Town, it has also taken up other important environmental issues such as the ongoing drought.

On Wednesday evening, the MJC will host the inaugural 2016 Academic Achiever’s awards ceremony in partnership with Albaraka Bank. The event will also honour the top matriculants from the Association of Muslim Schools.

On Thursday, the broader community is invited to a public thikr at the historic Owwal Mosque in Bokaap. VOC will be broadcasting live from the State of the Nation address, but Maghrib salah will be broadcast live from the masjid at 8pm. The thikr will be broadcasted after the President’s speech at 9.30pm.

On Friday, esteemed ulema will gather at Darul Islam Mosque in Surrey Estate for the completion of the 73 Khatam’s on Friday, to be broadcast live from 5.15pm on VOC.

As was recorded, 62 founder members attended the MJC’s inaugural public meeting on the 10th February 1945 at the Cathedral Hall, Queen Victoria Road, Cape Town. Subsequently, an Executive Committee comprising 19 members was elected on the 17th February 1945.

The Executive Committee comprised the following Sheikhs and Imams: Achmat Behardien, M. Shaakier Gamieldien, Igsaan Gamieldien, Abdullah Gamieldien, Ismail Edwards, Mogamat Salih (Abadie) Solomons, I. Moos, M. Tape Jassiem, M. Moos, M. Abbas Jassiem, I. Taliep, Abdullatief Parker (Imam Babu), Abdullah Behardien, Muawiyyah Sedick, Abdul Bassier, Sulayman Harris, Abduragman Salie, Armien Mustafa, Ariefdien Manuel. Br. Hashiem Edross was the General Secretary.

The legacy of the late Sheikh M. Nazeem Mohamed, a former president of the MJC, is well documented in the history of the MJC. Shaykh Nazeem is well known to have formed a personal relationship with anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela. For more than 350years members of the Muslim community were active participants in shaping a unique heritage and culture, especially in the Western Cape.

The MJC, as well as other ulema, are considered to have made inroads in advancing the freedoms of the Muslim community in South Africa through its partnership with government and maintain that Muslims have a role to play in a strong civil society. VOC

