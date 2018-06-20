MJC lauds unifying spirit in Malmesbury community

The Muslim Judicial Council has lauded the positive spirit of Malmesbury residents and says its encouraged by the display of unity and harmony in the community, in the wake of last week’s brutal murders at the mosque. The community has been rocked by the murder of two Muslim men stabbed to death inside the mosque during itikaaf on the last day of Ramadan, allegedly by a Somali national with a mental disorder. Police then chased after the suspect, before fatally shooting him. The Hawks have taken over the investigation. Two other musallees were also injured during the incident.

“Whilst the Malmesbury community in the Western Cape return to routine, the scars of the mosque attack will remain a black mark in the town’s history. During this very challenging time one thing stood out for the world to see – unity. This small, quiet town stood firm and supported each other despite their various backgrounds, faiths and cultures,” said the MJC in a statement.

“The MJC on behalf of the Malmesbury Mosque Committee and the Malmesbury Muslim community, would like to thank the Minister for Community Safety in the Western Cape, MEC Dan Plato, the Malmesbury Mayor Tijmen van Essen and his Municipality, all interfaith leaders as well as the SAPS and Hawks for their support during this challenging time.”

The MJC also praised Die English Kerk’s congregants, led by Father Craig, who handed over and planted an olive tree as a display of love, unity and solidarity toward the Malmesbury Muslim community on Sunday.

“Sentiments like these showcase that South Africans can live together in a multi-religious, multi-cultural society with respect, reverence and understanding.”

The MJC has again implored the community to allow the Hawks to do its work and to refrain from any speculative motives for the attack.

“We note that many rumours have spread via social media and even mainstream media regarding the motive of the attack. We humbly request that we, including the media, do not jump to conclusions without the necessary facts. Hawks and SAPS need finalize their investigation. We are certain they will share their findings as soon as possible.”

“We pray that an incident like the one seen last week is never repeated in South Africa. It is the responsibility of leaders as well as peace-loving citizens to promote peaceful co-existence in our country,” VOC.

