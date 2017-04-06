MJC urges ANC to tackle “internal strife”

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says it’s deeply concerned about the impact of the current political developments in the country. Amid vociferous calls by religious leaders and civil society for President Jacob Zuma to resign, the MJC said the current political turmoil is unprecedented in the country’s history.

In its first official comment following the controversial cabinet shuffle, the MJC leadership said it was perturbed by the factionalism within the ruling party. While the ulema body condemned corruption and political opportunism, it stopped short of calling for President Zuma to step down.

In a carefully worded statement today, the MJC urged South African Muslims not to be swept by political rhetoric or to be swayed by the mass hysteria on the reasons behind the cabinet reshuffle.

“There are many theories, assumptions and conflicting stories being made on the current political impasse,” said the MJC.

“As South Africans, we need to realise and understand that the current political developments will have a serious impact on all facets if our lives.”

The MJC condemned corruption and political opportunism and urged that decisive action be taken to address these challenges at government level. But it also laid the blame at the hands of the ANC, saying it was “deeply concerned” at the factionalism in the tripartite alliance.

“The internal strife in the ruling party has negatively affected the citizens of our nation. We therefore call upon the ruling party to bring about stability in their ranks in the interest of South Africa as a country, and all its citizens.”

As thousands of South Africans prepare to take to the streets in mass anti-Zuma marches on Friday, it remains unclear whether the MJC would be officially endorsing the protests. The ulema body said it acknowledges the public’s right to protest, which is entrenched in the constitution but that it must be carried out in the “confines of the law”.

“The democracy we fought for so hard must be upheld at protected at all costs,” urged the ulema body.

“We pray for stability, peace and a society based on moral consciousness in advancing our collective multi-cultural and multi religious society.” VOC

