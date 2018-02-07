MJC Women’s Forum mobilizes for Syria aid

The Muslim Judicial council’s Women’s Forum (MJCWF) is calling on South Africans to heed the call and contribute to a consignment of humanitarian aid that is destined for Syria. With the Syrian war heading into its eighth year, the United Nations Human Rights commission (UNHRC) has recorded over six-point-one million internally displaced people. The UN further estimates that close to three million people have found themselves in hard to reach locations, in a conflict that has been termed one of the worst humanitarian crises of our time.

Representative of the Women’s Forum, Kurshid Allie says the humanitarian aid is due to on the February the 25, this year.

Ali says that the amount of aid that can be transported is dependent on the size of the container.

Currently, organizers of the consignment have secured a 20-foot container, which is almost filled to capacity, but are hoping to secure a 40-foot container.

“The need that is right now is tins of tuna, its something that they can keep for long and its protein. And jam and baby food sachets. Any baby power milk, nappies, adult nappies and sanitary packs.”

Given the extreme weather conditions experienced over the past eight years, Ali says that displaced peoples are in need of tent covers as existing tents cannot withstand the conditions.

“They also need wheelchairs, due to the war and undervelt for carpets and tent covers.”

Meanwhile, representative of the International Partnerships Department of Turkish humanitarian organization, IHH, who works in Syria, Na’lan Dal, says the humanitarian crisis in Syria is deteriorating.

“Everyday you hear on media that there are bomb blasts or attacks from the Syrian regime in certain areas [against]the people who [are trying]to live, mainly in [the]Idlib area. Idlib was the first freed area where around three million people have gathered – the population in Idlib before the crisis was about 500 000 people, but is about three million now.”

For more information and to contribute, contact Kursheed Alli on 079 739 4654.

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments