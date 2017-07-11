Mkhwebane makes U-Turn on Reserve Bank order

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s acknowledgement that she was wrong in ordering Parliament to change the constitution raises serious questions about her ability to perform independently.

The party’s statement comes after Mkhwebane conceded that she was wrong to order a change in the Reserve Bank’s mandate.

She says she will not oppose the bank’s review application to overturn her report in which she called for the constitutional mandate of the bank to be changed.

Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana says her decision follows legal advice. The bank filed the application in the High Court in Pretoria a week ago arguing that a stable currency was essential for economic growth.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Parliament joined the legal bid against Mkhwebane.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments