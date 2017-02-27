Ml Ihsaan Hendricks honored for Palestinian activism

Al Quds Foundation SA director Maulana Ihsaan Hendricks was awarded on Saturday evening with the International Palestinian Award for his work and dedication to the Palestinian struggle for freedom and liberation. Hendricks, the former president of the MJC and an executive member of the International union of Muslim Scholars, was accompanied by his wife, Ghairu Nisa and Haji Yunus Allie, a trustee of the Al Quds Foundation SA.

“I’m indeed humbled by this award by the Palestinian international community outside Palestine,” Hendricks told VOC from Turkey.

The scholar is passionate about preserving Palestinian history and has a weekly show on VOC called Focus on Palestine every Tuesday at 7pm.

The award was handed over at a conference organised by the Palestinian international community outside Palestine. The Palestinian conference was themed “The road of our return to Palestine”.

The conference was held in Istanbul, Turkey and attended by approximately 6000 Palestinians from close to fifty countries around the world.

“The MJC congratulates and salutes Maulana Ihsaan Hendricks for this wonderful achievement and we ask Allah to continue to accept his efforts in striving for the liberation of Palestine and its people, Ameen,” said the ulema body.

The passionate campaigner also received the award of “The defender of Masjidul Aqsa ” from the Islamic movement of Palestine 1948 under the leadership of Shaykh Raid Salah. The gathering was attended by close to one hundred thousand Palestinians in the town of Ummu Fahm, Northern Palestine in the year 2008. In 2012 Hendricks led the Africa one Aid convoy to the Gaza and was honoured with ‘the keys of the Gaza’.

At the robust conference, Palestinian specialists and media figures debated the role that Palestinian women and young people abroad can play to serve the national cause.

Workshops were also held to address different topics, including the role of media outlets, the literature of Palestinian return and liberation, and the importance of union activity in serving the diaspora Palestinians.

There was also an intense discussion on the centrality of the Palestinian cause in the Arab world and the conditions of the Palestinian people abroad. VOC

Comments

comments