Modack’s version of events may be detailed in extortion case

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and four co-accused are expected back in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where their legal representatives might get the chance to grill a State witness.

For roughly two weeks Charl Kinnear, a police officer investigating clashes in clubs around Cape Town, has been in the witness box answering questions from State prosecutor Adiel Jansen.

The legal representatives of the accused in the case may soon get a chance to re-examine Kinnear’s testimony so far testified if Jansen has completed his main line of questioning.

Modack is accused alongside Colin Booysen – the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay. They face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

They were all arrested on December 15 and have been detained in custody since then.

Modack and his co-accused launched applications to be released on bail. These proceedings continue on Thursday.

It is not expected that any of them will be called as witnesses in the bail application as last week their legal representatives said they would hand up affidavits, deposed by their clients, if it was necessary.

Last week Kinnear testified about several claims made about Modack.

This included that Igor Russol, who previously worked for slain underworld kingpin Cyril Beeka, told police that Modack had recruited him while he was in Ukraine.

Murder plot claim

According to Kinnear, Russol had said that Modack wanted controversial businessman Mark Lifman, as well as Jerome Booysen, murdered.

Russol had apparently later left Modack’s employ and went to work for Lifman.

Kinnear had testified that Modack had recorded conversations he had with several people.

He said there was also a recording of a meeting Modack had with two others in May 2017.

The two others were Major General Jeremy Vearey, the head of the Cape Town cluster of police who was instrumental in Modack’s arrest, and Russell Christopher, a former State Security Agency official who trained with Vearey in the ANC’s intelligence structures prior to 1994.

Top cops named

Kinnear said Modack had stated “he was dealing with high-ranking police officials and, should there ever be a problem, Tiyo and Mbotho can sort it out”.

He was referring to Major General Mzwandile Tiyo, the Western Cape’s head of crime intelligence, and Major General Patrick Mbotho, a provincial head of detectives.

[Source: News24]

