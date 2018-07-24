More suspects under investigation in Stacey Adams murder

By Zaahidah Meyer

The bail application for the man accused of murdering 6 year old Stacey Adams from Eastridge has been postponed to August 16th. 25-year-old Christopher Brown is charged with the rape and murder of Stacey, who was found buried a shallow grave near her home in June. The accused is the boyfriend of Stacey’s mother, Sasha-Lee Adams and the couple lived together in a wendy house, where the girl’s body was discovered. On Tuesday, residents of the Eastridge community continued their protests outside of the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court, demanding no bail for “child rapists.”

The court heard there are additional suspects in the investigation and that they have not yet completed their interviews with all suspects. Brown has several other pending cases against him, including one of murder, assault and possession of a firearm. The magistrate said it would be unfair to grant bail to the accused at this point as Brown was not the only suspect.

The uncle of the victim, Lyle Daniels said that the family of the accused were still covering up for him similarly to when Brown allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend. Daniels added that their family and people within the community were going to ensure that Brown does not get away with his actions.

Daniels continued by saying that he was not sure what the outcome of the investigation would be, but that he and his family put their trust in the police and was hopeful that the accused would be found guilty of the 6-year-old’s murder. VOC

