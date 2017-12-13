Mostafa Atef back in CT

After leaving audiences captivated during his first visit to South Africa last year, Egyptian nasheed powerhouse Mostafa Atef is back in the Mother City. Atef will wow Capetonians with the sweetest, melodious and inspiring Nasheed from decades before to the all new tracks from his latest CD. He is well known for his most popular ‘Qamarun’ as well as Ya Taibah, Qasidah Burdha, Tala al Badru Alaina and more.

This time around, he will have three performances on 18th, 19th and 20th December at the Islamia College in Lansdowne.

Shortly after arriving in Cape Town on Tuesday, Atef delivered a short performance at VOC dinner, which left guests in awe.

Atef, 27 years of age has globally awaken hearts to the great love of Nasheed. He has a following of 1,5 million on Facebook alone.

