Mother City gears up for fresh Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade

Organisers of the brand new Cape Town Street Parade have promised a world class event on 2 January 2018 as thousands of revelers usher in the new year in the tradition Cape Town way. Previously known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade, The Cape Town Street Parade aims to be an inclusive carnival for all the people who participate in it and who support it – its stakeholders, communities and all cultures and religions. The event is being organised in partnership with the City of Cape Town.

Sixty Minstrel troupes from all areas across Cape Town are expected to perform in the streets of the City Centre between Keizergracht Street in District Six and Rose Street in the Bo Kaap, building on the long tradition and legacy of Tweede Nuwe Jaar which has been celebrated in the Cape for over 110 years.

“It was wonderful to see the turnout on Saturday for the Voorsmaakie. This event is being returned to the people, and Saturday marked the start of what we expect will be the best Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations that Cape Town has seen in many years. This year there will be two stages, one on the Grand Parade and one in Wale Street, with exceptional entertainment throughout the day,” said Muneeb Gambeno, Director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association.

The 2018 Cape Town Street Parade expects to draw crowds of between 60 000 and 100 000 people, with live entertainment including artists such as the legendary Loukmaan Adams, Austin Rose, Monox Adams, The Woodstock Darlings, Riel dancers the Tiervlei Vastrappers van Ravensmead, NovaCaine, The Marvellous Marvellos, Thee A2 Duo, Waseef Piekaan, Iekeraam Cupido the BMX group Buddy and the Tricky Wheels.

“We are particularly proud and excited to this year include the Riel dancers, performing the ancient celebratory dance of the San, Nama and Khoi. We look forward to making this an integral part of the Cape Town Street Parade as we recognize and honour our cultural heritage,” Gambeno said.

Entertainment starts from 12h00, with an opening ceremony on the Grand Parade at around 1pm. Festivities continue up until 10pm.

The Cape Town Street Parade day will be broken up into 3 parts:

WELCOME

Main Stage and BoKaap Stage

Time: 12h00-12h55

Includes:

MC Welcome

MC Rules

Information sharing

Scripted Stage Acts

Live Band

Female Vocalists

Boybands

Solo Artists

OPENING – MAIN STAGE ONLY

Time: 13h10-13h45

Includes:

Address from City Representative

Live Band with Loukmaan Adams (Theme Song Launch)

Live Band with Opening Skiet

Live Band with Woodstock Darlings

Coca Cola Activation Team Activities

Live Band with entire Opening Scene cast

OPENING – BoKaap Stage

Time: 13h30-15h00 (Arrival of first troupe over Buitengracht Str)

Includes:

Scripted Stage Acts

Boybands

Solo Vocalists

Live Band

Stand Up Comedy

(Coca Cola Activation Team Activities)*

PROCESSION

Time: 13h45-21h45

Includes:

Cluster Call Time Procession Start

Cluster 1 12h45 13h45

Cluster 2 14h45 15h45

Cluster 3 16h45 17h45

Cluster 4 18h45 19h45

