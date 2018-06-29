Moulana Tariq Jameel to share his pearls of wisdom with SA

By Mohamed Ameen Dabhelia

World renowned Islamic scholar and orator Moulana Tariq Jameel (DB) has touched down in South Africa for a lecture tour across the country. VOC will broadcast live from Islamia masjid for the Cape Town lecture on Wednesday 4th July after Esha.

Ml Jameel is a Pakistani religious scholar from Punjab in Faisalabad, Pakistan. He is widely known for preaching peace and harmony, tolerance and respect for everyone. He promotes ethnic and sectarian harmony.

The ustaadh and preacher was listed in the 2013/2014 edition of the book The Muslim 500. His audio lectures are hugely popular on the internet.

Ml Jameel’s tour has been described as a phenomenal opportunity for locals to benefit from his experiences and wisdom.

Radio Islam’s programme manager Moulana Sulaiman Ravat says Ml Jameel’s last visit to South Africa was in 1991.

“All through our years in Darul Uloom, the majority of students would listen to Ml Tariq Jameel’s bayaans, and a lot of the English ijtima bayaans have been based on the bayaans he delivered internationally.”

Ml Jameel’s untiring efforts brought about real change and Islamic values in the lives of some of the greatest Pakistani cricketing legends such as Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed.

He also played a major role in the life of Marhoom Junaid Jamshed, who changed his life through the effort of Da’wah and Tabligh.

See Itinerary Below:

1st July – Gallagher Convention Centre (Midrand)

2nd July – Orient School Hall (Durban)

4th July – Islamia Masjid (Cape Town)

[Credit: Radio Islam]

