MP dies in CT vehicle accident

A member of Parliament has died in a car accident enroute to Paarl this morning, Parliament confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday

“Parliament has just learned with shock and devastation that four Members of Parliament (MPs) in the National Assembly belonging to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education have been involved in a tragic car accident near Paarl in Cape Town this morning,” the statement read.

The MP’s were visiting schools in the area when a member of the group was killed in the accident. While three more MP’s are said to be seriously injured.

“The MPs’ vehicle overturned while travelling to Paarl as part of oversight visits to various schools in the area. One of the MPs’ passed away at the scene. The three other MPs are seriously injured and are receiving emergency medical attention.”

The statement further notes that more information will be released as soon as the family of the deceased MP has been informed.

“More information regarding the accident and the names of those affected will also be communicated in due course.”

VOC 91.3fm



Comments

comments