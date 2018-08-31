MP residents hold candlelight vigil for gang violence victims

Following an escalation of sporadic shootings and gang violence over the past few days in various areas of Mitchell’s Plain, residents from Lentegeur and surrounding areas are scheduled to gather for a candlelight vigil. The vigil will see residents peacefully walk through their community. This after residents of Bonteheuwel and Kensington took to the streets and shutdown major routes leading to the CBD in a bid raise their concerns over the recent spate of gang violence within their respective communities.

Public relations officer for the Lentegeur Community Police Forum, Anthea Van Der Vent, said the aim of the vigil is to show those who have lost loved ones that the community sympathises with them.

“We are having this vigil to show respect to the innocent people who died in such brutality and we want to indicate to their relatives that we share their grief and pain and that we support them 100%,” Van Der Vent said.

Van Der Vent said she is hopeful that the vigil would send a clear message to gangsters that residents have had enough and that gun violence should come to an end.

“We as the CPF call on you to take hands to take a stand against the evil destroying our communities. We as freedom loving and law abiding citizens will no longer tolerate this despicable behaviour within our communities,” Van Der Vent added.

Residents have been encouraged to part take in the vigil and are urged to bring their candles and light it up to remember the innocent who have died in gang related violence.

“Let us say with a united voice and through action that enough is enough,” Van Der Vent urged.

The vigil will proceed from Eisleben Drive to Morgenster Drive, between 19h00 until 20h00 on Friday, 31 August.

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article









3 Shares

Comments

comments