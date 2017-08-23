MPlain Crisis Forum calls for calm, as rape suspect appears in court

The Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum has called for calm at court on Wednesday as a 49 year old man accused of the rape of 5 year old girl is due to make his first appearance. The man was taken into police custody on Sunday, after the girl reported him to police.

Residents were alerted to the alleged rape of the girl in the bushes near Kapteinsklip station. The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement officers attached to the Transport Enforcement Unit were on duty in the area when they were informed of the incident. Upon investigation, the suspect fled the scene. The officers took the victim to SAPS in Mitchells Plain where the brave young girl informed the officers she knew the suspect and showed the officers where he lived in Tafelsig Mitchells Plain. The man is reportedly HIV positive and the girl is currently receiving medical treatment.

“It is not easy, we are all hurting, more so after having met the beautiful little girl earlier today,” said the forum’s chairperson Joanie Fredericks.

“I don’t know what I would have done if it was my little baby that got hurt in such a way on Sunday but what I do know for sure is, that in this country to get the absolute justice that she deserves we need to allow the court to take its course because we owe it to the victim and her family. We cannot allow our emotions to get in the way of justice!”

“Today yet again, yet another perpetrator of the most horrible violence against a child – rape. And yet, we will be there to support the family even when our hearts are bleeding.

“I want to ask the community to remain calm for the sake of her JUSTICE so that we don’t allow a rapist to walk out of court a free man on technical grounds. Let us stay calm in our fight against violence against women and children.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Department of Social Development has provided social workers to assist the family. The department’s spokesperson Sihle Ngobese said the family have been advised to seek further medical attention as they are “very traumatised”.

“Our social workers will continue to render child protection services and the interest of the child will be paramount at this moment.”

Ngobese has hailed the bravery of the young girl and commended the swift action taken by the police, the family and community members in finding the alleged perpetrator.

“We are calling on the police to conduct a thorough investigation and t put forward a strong case for prosecution.” VOC

