MPlain residents angered by delays in Stacha Arendse case

Community members in Mitchell’s Plain have slammed the continuous delays in the Stacha Arendse murder case. Randy Tango is accused of the kidnapping, rape and murder of then 11 year old girl in Tafelsig. Her body was found on a field in Tafelsig in March. He allegedly volunteered to search for Arends.

The 31-year-old Tango confessed to the murder and dropped his bail bid last month. Due to outstanding matters, a date for the high court trial could not be set on Friday. The case has been postponed to 15th August to settle the high court date.

The Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum was at court to support the family, along with many children from the area where Stache Arendse lived. These youth expressed their anger against the abuse and rape of women and girls in their area.

“We want to make it clear that the community is not happy with the situation. We won’t accept that things go by quietly and we want the community’s participation in these cases,” said the forum’s Faizel Brown.

According to Brown, the spate of child related murders and rapes have spurred residents to be more vigilant of perpetrators in their community. Last week, residents learnt of an attempted rape in the area of a young girl. Residents approached the police station and the perpetrator was arrested the next day. On Monday, residents will appear at the court for appearance of a serial rapist. VOC

Comments

comments