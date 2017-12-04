MPlain residents fuming after convicted rape suspect appears in court

Mitchell’s Plain community members are up in arms after hearing that a man accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old Tafelsig girl had served time for rape before. A handful of angry residents protested outside the Mitchells Plain Magistrates court on Monday as the 52 year old suspect made his first appearance. The man was arrested in Tafelsig on Friday after more than 500 residents launched a man-hunt for the suspect.

There were widespread rumours that the suspect was a convicted rapist. This was confirmed on Monday in the court, much to the shock and horror of community members. The suspect was apparently granted parole in 2003 for a rape conviction. Joanie Fredericks from the Mitchell’s Plain Crisis Forum said there were not many people that protested outside court but a number of people sat inside the gallery.

“It’s unacceptable that someone found guilty of rape could be allowed back into the same community where the crime was committed. We think about the past seven months and the many rape cases that we’ve seen. Clearly, something is not working in our justice system. This cannot go on,” said Fredericks.

The case has been postponed until 17th January 2018 for the formal bail application. VOC

