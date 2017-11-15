MPlain residents launch petition after pensioner’s murder

By Najma Bibi Noor Mahomed

The Mitchells Plain community are still reeling from the loss of 64-year-old Ebrahiem Phillips. He was stabbed to death with a screwdriver at a filling station in Beacon Valley. Three suspects were arrested in connection to the incident and have appeared in court. His sister Nadia Levy describes how she learnt of her brother’s attack.

“I was at SASSA when I got a call from my neighbour to say that some people found Ebrahiem’s ID and that he had been stabbed. I was shocked and I told her just get the details and see if someone can take him to the hospital. Just 2 minutes after that my husband came to me at SASSA to tell me that Ebrahiem is maningal.”

Levy went on to say that when she arrived on the scene there were two suspects seated in the police vehicle and the community that gathered around them wanted to topple the van over.

“The community was very devastated and they wanted to turn the van over. We couldn’t even go near Ebrahiem who was just lying there. Apparently he scuffled with the attackers a little because he was at SASSA and they wanted to take his bag.”

Phillips was well known in the community and has left a void in the hearts of the Mitchells Plain residents.

“My brother played a big role in the community. He would know about all the janazahs and weddings. He went into Lenteguer mosque every morning before he took his route to the Promenade and along these trips he would always talk to people about whatever was happening in the community,” Levy explained.

Following the suspect’s appearance in court the community has come out wanting to sign a petition to oppose bail of the accused.

“The men didn’t want bail. In fact the one even turned back and said sorry to me. None of the suspects are from the community,” she recalled.

Levy is overwhelmed with the community’s support and the need to fight for justice for Ebrahiem.

“You know the community are drawing this petition. They will oppose bail and demonstrate. Since my brother’s death I have been receiving calls and visits from people not just in Cape Town but from other parts of the country. This tells me about the influence my brother had on people’s lives and I just want to thank everyone for their support,” an emotional Levy said.

The accused will appear 11th of December 2017.

Listen to the interview:

