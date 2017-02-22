MRN condemns UN’s offer to Appoint Israeli war criminal Tzipi Livni

The Media Review Network has condemned the decision by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to offer Israeli politician Tzipi Livni a senior position in the international body. Livni’s role in various Israeli governments has been controversial. Livni served as Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2006 – 2009 under former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. Livni is the subject of a complaint by victims filed in Brussels in 2010 for war crimes during “Operation Cast Lead” – Israel’s assault on Gaza in December 2008 and January 2009 that killed more than 1,400 Palestinians.

In a statement, the South African pro-Palestine group Media Review Network (MRN) said it was reprehensible that the UN would disregard her involvement in war crimes during Israel’s brutal war on Gaza.

“We also find it entirely unacceptable that the UN would ignore the fact that member states, Britain and Belgium, have cases pending against her,” said MRN executive member Iqbal Jassat.

“We therefore find it ludicrous that the UN chooses to reward Livni instead of insisting that she faces charges at the International Criminal Court.”

“Whether as foreign minister or as leader of the Zionist Union, she has and continues to represent hawkish right wing policies. She is part of Israel’s political establishment which to date has not only failed to implement numerous UN Security Council resolutions, but actively defies them.”

He said appointing Livni would be a grave error on the part on the UN. According to Jassat, the UN would be in breach of its own charter which seeks to uphold International Law, in particular International Humanitarian Law.

“We also oppose UN plans to deceive the world by plotting a trade-off, whereby former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad’s nomination to head a UN mission to Libya is being bartered to justify Livni’s appointment.

“Such political chicanery by the UN is deplorable. If Fayad’s nomination hinges on US approval subject to Livni’s appointment, it smacks of blackmail, which must not be countenanced by member states.”

The MRN has called on the UN to take a firm stand against the appointment of Tzipi Livni, whom it called a “war criminal”.

“We also call on South Africa to exercise its international diplomacy in line with humanitarian law by raising objections to her selection and to demand that Fayyad’s appointment be delinked from any potential tradeoff.” VOC

