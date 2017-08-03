‘Muhammad’ shoes recalled after complaints

A local shoe retailer has recalled a line of shoes with the name ‘Muhammad’ on its sole, following complaints from members of the Muslim community. A post doing the rounds on social media at the weekend showed a box of shoes from Shoe City, which displayed a price tag with the name Muhammad.

Social media users expressed their outrage, with some calling on consumers to boycott the company. Many Muslims said the improper use of the sacred name was disrespectful to the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

The matter reached the Muslim Judicial Council, who under the leadership of President Shaykh Irfaan Abrahams and Mufti Taha Karaan, met with Shoe City managing director Johan Wasserval.

According to Wasserval, the situation arose after Shoe City, a member of the Pepcore Group, implemented a style reference name for shoes instead of a Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) number. The list of names was provided by their IT specialists who googled the most popular men’s names.

Wasserval has since issued an apology on their Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, due to the automated nature of the process, Muhammad was one of the names which was generated. This was an oversight on our part, an oversight for which we take full responsibility,” read the company’s statement.

The MJC said it has accepted Wasserval’s apology and was assured that all shoes carrying this price tag will be recalled and a small committee be established to investigate the list of names being used in future labelling opportunities. MJC president Shaykh Irfaan Abrahams said the matter is now closed.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Muslim community, who despite feeling deeply hurt and insulted, dealt with the issue in a calm and respectful manner.” VOC

