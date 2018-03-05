Multi-million drug bust case to commence in W Cape

A 50-year-old man is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s court Monday in connection with a multi-million Rand drug bust in Parow, Industria.

Western Cape Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, says about 35 kilograms of suspected uncut crystal methamphetamine were confiscated on Friday night and sent for forensic analysis.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at about R30 million.

Potelwa says more arrests cannot be ruled out.

“Police officials from Parow with border police and customs officials were busy with an operation when they stopped a truck. Upon searching it, they discovered 19 bags of crystal meth. They arrested a 50-year old who will appear in court on charges relating to drug dealing. The investigation continues.”

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments