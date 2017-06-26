Muslims call for introspection on Eid Day

As the Muslim world approaches the end of the sacred month of Ramadan, Muslim activists and organisations in South Africa are extended their well-wishes to the Muslim community, but also urged locals to use the moral lessons of Ramadan to fight for social justice. Muslims have observed this month as not only a period of abstinence from food and drinks, but also a period of spiritual purification in an effort to develop Allah-consciousness or Taqwa. The body and mind have been disciplined so as to establish a sense of compassion for fellow human beings.

With this renewed strength and energy and sense of brotherhood, Eid-ul-Fitr will mark a day of solidarity and support for all humankind suffering under the yoke of oppression the world over.

In its message, the Media Review Network said Muslims should reflect on the down-trodden and underprivileged in areas such as Palestine, Kashmir, Rohingya, Chechnya, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Central African Republic, and Libya.

“Life in these places is about survival, and a hungry stomach is not exclusive to the fast of Ramadaan. We pray for the image of Islam not to be tarnished by those who commit acts of violence in the name of our religion. We condemn the unprovoked killings of civilians by whomsoever, including perceived “legitimate” governments such as the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt,” said the MRN.

“The Holy Quran reminds us that we cannot strive towards closeness to Allah (SWT) if we do not practice justice. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is futile if we do not have a sense of justice. We pray that the environment created during this auspicious month of Ramadaan prevails in our hearts and homes for always, InshaAllah.”

Awqaf South Africa said Muslims must use the day to ponder on the achievements and shortcomings of the ummah.

“The revolutionary nature of the month of Ramadan, instils within us the plight of the underprivileged, the destitute, the disempowered and the oppressed,” said Awqaf deputy CEO, Mikaeel Collier.

“On this day of Eid, we need to have the mindfulness as to the contribution and upliftment of our society and the role we as Muslims should play as citizens to aid the growth and development of South Africa.”

The South African National Halal Authority (Sanha) said the days to follow are opportunities to demonstrate the moral upliftment and spiritual elevation gained through fasting by showing compassion, mercy and kindness towards the Almighty.

“Amongst these are our non-Muslims neighbours, teachers, co-workers, classmates and business acquaintances. Let us invite them and their families to our Eid festivities which will be a practical and meaningful demonstration of Islam and Muslim culture, very far removed from the negativity of what is portrayed in many of the media streams,” said Sanha. VOC

