Muslims need to tell their own stories: Omar Regan

“I wrote this film to combat Islamophobia. I wanted to tell it from a Muslim perspective and reveal what we believe is really going in on behind closed doors. Who is really behind Islamophobia? Because it’s not Muslims!”

These are the words of US comedian Omar Regan, as he speaks passionately about his directorial debut on American Sharia, which will be aired for the first time in Cape Town on Friday night. The film is being presented by Islamic Relief South Africa and all proceeds will go to the NGO’s Orphan’s and Vulnerable Children programme.

In an exclusive interview with VOC Drivetime this week, Regan spoke about his vision for a ‘Halalywood’, considered an alternative to the Hollywood film industry. Halalywood is a film production company created by Regan to tell “Muslim stories”.

While Regan’s mission is to provide ‘halal entertainment’, that Muslims can relate to, he also aims to re-educate the masses Islam. He also sees the platform as a vehicle for young Muslim creative to get their stories into the mainstream.

On Friday, Capetonians will get to see Regan’s first offering American Sharia, a comedy-action flick about rogue government officials using Islamophobia to maintain power. Regan will also engage with the audience in a QnA session after the film.

Listen to the full interview here:

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/404331">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

