Nantes kicks-off Freedom Day with a bang

The Nantes Athletic Club hosted its Freedom Ray run for the second time. in a bid to raise funds, the race started at the club house opposite Vangate Mall on Thursday 27 April. After their inaugural race last year it seems the amount of entries doubled this year.The 10km race started at 07h00 and the fun run at 07h20 followed by a walk which started shortly after the 10km race, with the race trekking through the bustling Cape Flats suburbs of Bridgetown, Kewtown and Athlone.

Runners said the race was fairly easy and deemed it a good route to achieve a ‘PB’ (Personal Best), with many thanking the Marshalls for their show of comradery in spurring runners on.

Dean Hewitt who is a runner himself said “The event was a great success” and that there was a lovely vibe.

“We were better at marketing and we had things in place, which we did not last year.” Stated founder of the Club, Caroline​ Peters.

The first male runner in was Itheko runner Nadeel Wildschutt who finished in a record time of 30 minutes, 12 seconds.

The first female runner to finish was Zintle Xiniwe from KPMG who finished at 35 minutes, 37seconds

The first runners were accompanied by members from Team Extreme cycling club.

“It was a huge team effort” said Race director, Leon Hendricks.

As runners entered the gate nearing the finish line, there was a band who stood and played music along with members from the iconic Cape Minstrels.

“The race was too beautiful, I told myself I’m not going to run I’m 83 years old I will walk,” said one elderly runner.

She also added ” I couldn’t have done it without the Marshall , and I’m so proud I could be apart of this experience.

A prize giving was held after the race with prizes ranging from Asics trainers to a stay at the African Pride Arabella Hotel.

Positive comments streamed in on Facebook after the race, with runners sharing their excited for the next Freedom Day run – where they once again will be FREE to run in celebration of South Africa’s democracy.

VOC (Quaanita Satardien)

