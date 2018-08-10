Nationwide petrol-hike protest set for Monday

A nationwide march is on the cards as People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (PAPPPI) have vowed to bring the entire country to a standstill in protest against rising fuel costs. Achmat Abrahams, the Cape Region Coordinator for PAPPI says residents should brace themselves for another day of slow moving traffic. PAPPPI has called on South Africans who are unhappy with the fuel hikes to join in on the mass protests scheduled for Monday, 13 August.

“We are paying too much for fuel and the time has come for us to join in the national protests to voice our anger at the unjustified increases. Government needs to know that the majority of us are against these increases and we are prepared to take to the streets to prove it,” Abrahams stated.

Abrahams says PAPPPI met with a presidential delegation two weeks ago to discuss the matter. According to PAPPI, the Presidency agreed to come up with ways to help consumers bear the burden of high fuel prices.

“We have asked government to put a halt on fuel prices, yet we saw another price hike in early August and another one is predicted for September. We are now calling a nationwide shutdown to vent our frustration and anger,” he stated.

Abrahams says the working class and poor people bear the brunt of the constant fuel cost. They are adamant that government intervene and drop fuel prices to a reasonable price.

“The government fails to explore the benefits of deregulation of fuel prices. PAPPPI believes that we can pay as little as R8/l for fuel if our proposals are implemented by the government. We don’t accept that crude oil prices and the Rand/ Dollar Exchange are solely responsible for these exorbitant increases,” Abrahams added.

The march is set to start at 9am at Keizersgracht Street in Cape Town, where they will be marching to parliament a memorandum. They are also having various pickets in various areas in Cape Town.

Anyone who wishes to get further information on the route and any other information relating to the march can contact Achmat Abrahams on 084 309 1757.

Share this article









1 Share

Comments

comments