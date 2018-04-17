Nearly 45 000 fines issued to taxi operators in 2018

At least 44 937 fines have been issued to taxi operators by the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service since April 9, 2018. The fines range from moving violations to unlicensed vehicles. Mayco member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, said the fines exclude speeding offences.

“These fines exclude speeding offences, so it really does give one a sense of the level of lawlessness that happens on our roads on a daily basis. The statistics also debunk the perception that our enforcement agencies do not act against taxi operators. We have very limited resources that are stretched to capacity given the demands on them.

“Furthermore, this does not even represent the enforcement done against other road users, who are by no means innocent, so it certainly provides some perspective on what exactly we are up against,” Smith stated.

CONTRAVENTION AMOUNT Moving violations 9 560 Unlicensed driver 8 695 Overloading 6 143 Not wearing a safety belt 4 211 Not displaying vehicle licence disc 1 948 Unlicensed motor vehicle 1 597

In addition, 2 426 public transport vehicles have been impounded by Traffic Services since July, 2017.

“Of these, 71 per cent of drivers did not have an operating licence and the rest were operating in contravention of their operating licences.

“When one considers that the vehicle reclaim rate among public transport operators is 98%, it does make impoundment seem like a revolving door as the vehicle is back on the street virtually the same day or the next,” Smith added.

Smith further noted that City officials continue to be concerned about the refusal by motorists to pay fines issued to them.

Traffic Services has, however, seen an increase in the number of people of people being arrested for non-payment of fines, which has in turn increased the number of fines being paid by motorists.

“The top 100 public transport ‘warrant dodgers’ have amassed more than 2 800 outstanding warrants amounting to R3 339 360.”

Smith said more than a third of fines issued were for “driver fitness.”

“With this week’s national bus strike, many people will be reliant on the minibus-taxi industry to get to work and school. I call on operators to be mindful of their passengers’ safety, but also to have consideration for other road users. Nearly a third of the fines issued in the last quarter were for driver fitness. Taxi owners and associations need to reassess who they are allowing behind the wheel, considering the many lives those drivers have in their hands every day,” Smith continued.

VOC 91.3fm



Comments

comments