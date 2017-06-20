Need to extend AWS beyond Ramadan

VOC concluded this year’s Ahlan wa Sahlan 1438 outreach on a high note at the Siddique Mosque in Elsies River, a fitting tribute as Muslims usher in the last few days of Ramadan. The programme was blessed with a dhikr in the usual Gadat laghu from the local community, with a large amount of children among the congregants. A talk by the masjid’s imam Hassim Cassim focusing on brotherhood, the importance of the elderly and seeking Allah SWT followed.

As the Maghrib adhan drew nearer, the children lined up the rows excitingly awaiting the breaking of their fast. Volunteers were a plenty, and no one left hungry with pots of soup, akhni as well as trays of cakes decking the boeka mats.

Well known as a sub-economic area, residents of Elsies River spoke to VOC journalists, giving a deeper insight into the various social challenges affecting the community.

The issues affecting the Elsies River community has been of great concern to the Siddique Mosque, with a great focus on the youth of the community. There are three mosques in Elsies River, including one in Uitsig and Leonsdale.

The issues in different parts of Elsies River are different. According to some members of the Siddique Masjid, the main challenges in the areas surrounding the masjid are the lack of dawah and unemployment, whereas in Uitsig, drugs, alcohol and gangsterism are rampant.

With the assistance of humanitarian NGO Gift of the Givers, the outreach project was able to feed more than 2500 residents in Ramadan. From warm soup, a hot meal and food hampers to take home, the relief organisation again pulled out all the stops to put a smile on the face of residents.

Gift of the Givers project manager, Sadiq Natha, explained the success of the AWS programmes as being primarily from the community and media exposure.

“When people go into the townships to see the problems, it’ll motivate them to act. We would like to thank VOC for always being the voice of the poor in our communities.”

He also commented on the need to collaborate with the larger Capetonian community.

“If we embrace everyone regardless of social structure…that is the way forward because everyone has skills to contribute. Only when we come together will we find solutions.”

Professor Ebrahim Arnold, the main co-ordinator of the Ahlan wa Sahlan programme, expressed his desire for the programme to continue after Ramadan.

“There is a lot more need for co-ordination. We need to ensure that development takes place, not only giving food out. We need to analyse how we will develop our communities before going out. There is also the need to have the programme on a monthly basis in a much more dynamic way, beyond the food parcels and Iftar, but show our concern with poverty and injustice that still prevails.”

VOC would like to issue a heartfelt thanks to the following sponsors: Gift of the Givers, Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages, Hassiem Bhai, Zuleiga Foods and ABC Spice, Community Outreach Projects, Ottomons Sports Club and Spice City.

We also thank the additional sponsors, Wonder Crete Precast in Ottery, Fabric City, HI Adams and Sons, Showkuts Meat Market and Strand Paint and Hardware and Build It.

