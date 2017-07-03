Nene to head new prestigious post at Wits

Former Finance Minister, Nhlanhla Nene will begin serving as the Interim Director of the Wits Business School on Monday.

Nene will lead the prestigious business school until a new Head of School is appointed next year.

Wits Vice-Chancellor, Adam Habib says once a new Head of School is appointed, Nene will continue to serve as an Honorary Professor and a Scholar in Residence at the WBS.

“We are very thrilled that Nhlanla Nene has agreed to act as an interim director of the business school, we are grateful that he is willing to give his time to the university in this regard. We think he is an individual with enormous skills and he understands the complexity of managing a complex operation and so we are particularly grateful to him.”

[Source: SABC}

