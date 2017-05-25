Netanyahu exploits Manchester bombing

As the world pays tribute to those killed in the horrific attack in Manchester, UK, Israel has been quick to exploit the terrorist attack and use it to advance its narrative.

Speaking ahead of visiting US President Donald Trump’s address at the Israel Museum, Netanyahu said:

“Standing next to you, President Abbas condemned the horrific attack in Manchester. Well, I hope this heralds a real change.”

“If the Manchester attacker was Palestinian and the victims Israeli, the terrorist’s family would receive a stipend from the Palestinian Authority.

“That’s Palestinian law. That law must be changed.”

In his meeting with Trump, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had said: “I do offer my warm condolences to the prime minister of Britain, families of victims, and the British people.”

“We would like to reassert our willingness to continue to work with you as partners in fighting terrorism in our region and in the world,” the Palestinian president added.

Netanyahu’s words, observers said, came to distract the public at a time when the Palestinian leadership has shown great willingness to enter into peace negotiations while Israel remains unwilling and continues its illegal policies of land grabs, settlement construction and the siege on the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, his words come contrary to international laws which state that resisting an occupying power is the right of all citizens and as such cannot be classed as terrorism. Palestinians have been fighting for their right to live freely with access to their borders, control of their economy and an end to military rule since 1967.

[Source: Middle East Monitor]

