New community health centre to open in D6

By Wardah Wilkinson

The Department of Transport and Public Works has finally completed the construction of the new District Six Community Health Centre, built to the cost of R100 million rand.

The centre which is based in Caledon Street District Six was built on the site of the old Peninsula Maternity Hospital which was constructed in 1930 and demolished due to the Group Areas Act.

“The redevelopment of the health facility is in keeping with its historic use as a hospital alive and offers convenient access to people working in the Cape Town central city,” said the provincial Department Of Health’s Monique Johnstone.

The new health care facility will replace the Robbie Nurock Community Day Centre in Buitenkant Street and the Woodstock Community Day Centre, which will be demolished due to the building conditions.

“When it opens next year February, the centre will operate from 07:30 to 16:30 and only see up to 750 patients who have appointments only per day, but the pharmacy will have extended opening hours to accommodate the patients,” explained Johnstone.

The District Six Health Centre, will have specialised units for chronic disease, infectious disease, woman and child health, a radiologist, emergency treatment, and with will have a speech and physio therapist later. There will also be additional facilities for children, women’s health, pregnancy, tuberculosis, HIV/ AIDS and dispensing of medication for chronic diseases according to her.

“We at the District Six Community Health Centre are requesting patients who will be using the facility to stick to their appointment times and to take pride in the centre by keeping it clean at all times.” VOC

