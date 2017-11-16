New Home Affairs travel document set to curb fraud

The Home Affairs Department says it has launched what it calls an improved refugee travel document.

This forms part of a drive to take advantage of technology to prevent fraud and other illegal activities.

Deputy Minister Fatima Chohan says the new version, called Machine Readable Travel Document for Refugees, has been designed and developed using the latest passport production technology and security standards.

She says the document is fully compliant with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees standards.

“The machine readable travel documents are far more secure for both the traveller as well as the receiver of the country of authorities. They feel a lot more comfortable that the person travelling is who they say they are. This is quite an important aspect of modern day travel, particularly because of the security consideration related to international travel and identity fraud. These documents not only increase security amongst states, but also enhance the level of confidence.”

