New MPs to be sworn in on Tuesday

Parliament is expected to swear in a number of new members on Tuesday with David Mabuza, the new deputy president of the country, being the biggest announcement.

This came after a major Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night with some familiar faces returning to some key ministries and the introduction of some new faces.

Mabuza, who will be deputy president following the swearing in in Parliament, is joined by Dr Zweli Mkhize who will be the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Nhlanhla Nene, who will join as the minister of finance, and Regina Mahlaule who will join as deputy minister of international relations and cooperation.

Alvin Botes and Peggy Nkonyeni will also be sworn in on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa’s reshuffle on Monday night was a major overhaul of the ministries with Bheki Cele as minister of police and Dr Blade Nzimande as minister of transport.

Other notable redeployments include the appointment of Naledi Pandor as minister of higher education and training, Nomvula Mokonyane as minister of communication, and Gwede Mantashe minister of mineral resources.

The deployment of Bathabile Dlamini as minister of women in the presidency, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation, and Malusi Gigaba as minister of home affairs was met with some criticism from the opposition.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane praised Ramaphosa’s decision to fire “Zuma loyalists” like Des van Rooyen and David Mahlobo, but raised questions about the retention of Gigaba, Dlamini, and Dlamini-Zuma.

“The appointment of Malusi Gigaba as home affairs minister means there remains a Gupta-friendly, captured minister in the Cabinet, who has been found to have lied under oath by a court of law. Cyril Ramaphosa ought to have fired Gigaba, who back when he was public enterprises minister, began the project of state capture at our SOEs,” Maimane said.

“The retention of Bathabile Dlamini in Cabinet as Minister of Women in the Presidency is an insult to the 17 million South Africans whose livelihood was, and still is, at risk due to her bungling of the Sassa social grants crisis. It is also an insult to the women of South Africa.”

He said Dlamini-Zuma’s appointment “rewards an individual who was prepared to continue and advance Jacob Zuma’s state capture project”.

The ANC welcomed the reshuffle and congratulated Mabuza on his appointment as deputy president.

“The ANC congratulates deputy president-elect Comrade David Mabuza as well as all comrades appointed and intended to be appointed ministers and deputy ministers. We assure them of the organisation’s support in the execution of their duties,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

“We extend our gratitude to all comrades who served in the immediate past Cabinet and are confident that they and their skills are not lost to the ANC. The ANC is confident that, as disciplined members of the organisation, they will continue to serve the movement and the people of South Africa in whatever capacity they are deployed.”

[source: news24]

Comments

comments