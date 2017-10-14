New umrah visa fees reportedly in place

South African umrah operators have been informed of a new umrah visa fee by their respective Saudi Arabian counterparts. On Thursday, it was reported that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj announced an additional 2,000 riyal (about R7000) would be charged for umrah visas for those who travelled for umrah in the last Hijri year 1438.

These costs are payable for umrah applications effective from 12th October 2017 and will be in addition to any package costs by the tour operator. South African Haj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) president Shaheen Essop said they were informed of the information by their umrah counterparts in the Kingdom.

“We have checked with the Saudi Embassy and the embassy has concurred this,” said Essop.

He added that nothing official has been communicated by the Saudi Hajj ministry.

The South African Travel Haj Operators Association (Sathoa) said it too received the information from its travel operator partners in Saudi Arabia, but had no other official communication from the authorities in the Kingdom.

The latest development is a change to the Kingdom’s revised umrah policy, which was widely criticised last year. Following a global outcry about the proposed cost of visa fees, it was decided that the 2000 Riyal cost for those who have not been on umrah during the hijri calendar of last year would be scrapped. Only if a person embarks on umrah for a second time during the same year, would the cost apply.

Essop said Sahuc officials have accessed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs MOFA System by entering the passports numbers of pilgrims who performed umrah last year to test whether the rules are in effect.

“We tried it a few times and it’s certainly a reality,” he added.

Sahuc has no powers to challenge this policy as it does not regulate umrah. In South Africa, an umrah operator accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has to conclude a memorandum of understanding with an approved operator in the Kingdom, which should be approved by the Ministry of Hajj’s umrah division before it can be operational.

“We as Sahuc would like to get involved in the regulation of umrah so we can tidy up the umrah space in SA. But that’s an ongoing discussion. But certainly, we will take up this matter [visas fees]with the ministry.” VOC

