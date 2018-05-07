New wage proposal in attempt to end bus strike

In an attempt to break the stalemate in the nationwide bus strike, the Bargaining Council and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration have put a new wage proposal on the table.

The workers are demanding a 9.5 % wage increase this year and 9% next year. Bus companies have now reverted to their previous offer of 8%.

The national bus strike is now in its third week.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela says the unions are currently deliberating on the new offer.

“The offer is 8.75 percent for the first year and 8.25 for the second year. This will be back dated to the first of April and all the other issues would be referred, the issues like a door driver, night shift hours and the in-sourcing of workers would be referred to the task team under the auspices of the CCMA. Well the strike continues because the offer has not been accepted yet.”

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments