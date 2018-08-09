NGO withdraws invitation for Mdudzi Manana to be a panalist at gender-based violence Fundraiser

NGO Shevolution Africa has decided to retract Mduduzi Manana’s invitation to their fundraising event against gender-based violence taking place this weekend.

The organisation caused an uproar after a pamphlet listing the former ANC Member of Parliament as one of their panelists for the event.

A poster for the Shevolution Africa Women’s Month event. Picture: Twitter.

A convicted rapist, who served 12 years in prison, also had his invitation withdrawn.

The fundraiser, scheduled for this Saturday, is to help raise money for the so-called “lion mama” who killed her daughter’s rapists.

Shevolution’s Buhle Tonisa says that the occasion was not about Manana and they do not want to direct any focus on him.

Tonisa says that other gender-based organisations assisted them in deciding on the way forward.

“Some women’s organisations gave their input saying: ‘We see what you are trying to achieve but we think it’s too soon.’ We then said ‘OK, let’s do away with the offenders’ and as a result, we have new panelists.”

[Source: EWN]

Share this article











Comments

comments