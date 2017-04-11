Nigerian military releases 593 cleared Boko Haram suspects

The Nigerian Army has released 593 people who have been cleared of having no ties with Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai sanctioned their release which was done at a ceremony in Maiduguri on Monday, Brigadier General Abdulrahman Kuluya confirmed.

Commander of the anti-Boko Haram operation launched by the military, Major General Lucky Irabor handed over the cleared detainees to the Borno Government for psychological support before reintegration into society, local media report.

“The Chief of Army Staff has always made it clear at different fora that all persons arrested in the course of the anti-insurgency war in the North-East will not stay a minute more than necessary,” Major General Irabor said.

The Nigerian Army has cleared thousands of people suspected to have ties with Boko Haram. In January, 1,250 people were cleared and released by the army.

[Source: Africa News]