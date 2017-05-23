No reports yet of SAfricans affected by Manchester explosion

No reports have yet come through of any South Africans affected by the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northern England, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) said on Tuesday.

“It is too early. They are still going through who was at the concert. So far we have not been notified. It is a developing situation,” spokesperson Clayson Monyela told News24.

Manchester police responded to an explosion at the conclusion of the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

At last count 22 people, including children, were confirmed dead and around 50 people injured.

“The injured are being treated at six hospitals across Greater Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have been affected and we are doing all we can to support them,” Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a statement.

“We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise. We are working closely with the national counter terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners.”

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, took to Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday morning to express his condolences.

“My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city,” he said.

Dirco was expected to release a statement later on Tuesday.

[Source: News24]

Comments

comments