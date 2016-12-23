No sign of CT businessman 2 months after kidnapping

Nearly two months have gone by since Cape Town businessman Naushad Deshmukh was allegedly snatched from outside his Athlone business, yet there is still no trace of him.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that the search for him continues.

On Thursday it was business as usual at Khan’s, his clothing business in Hadji Ebrahim Crescent from where he was kidnapped on Monday, October 31.

An employee said they were worried about his well-being, and believed that he was still alive.

“He is a good man – he treated us like family. He will come back, Insha Allah [God willing],” she said.

Deshmukh was allegedly snatched outside the shop by a group of armed people who bundled him into a white Toyota light delivery vehicle. He has not been seen since.

Cluster community police forum chairperson Hanif Loonat, who knew Deshmukh through his business, said police were in the process of following up on leads.

He said there were “too many similarities” in this incident to the kidnapping of a Lotus River businessman who was snatched outside his eatery on Sunday, December 4.

Foreigners targeted

In that case the Bangladeshi man’s kidnappers demanded a ransom of R11m from his brother. He was found two days later in a house in Khayelitsha. He had been badly beaten.

Ntombikhoni Mgxekwa, as well as Pakistanis Haseem Khalied and Zibi Jahazab, were arrested inside the house. Two others were later apprehended for their alleged role in this kidnapping.

Dozens of Bangladeshi businessmen have been attending their court appearances, saying foreigners have been targeted for years by kidnapping syndicates who hold them for ransom, using “dismissive” police as a guarantee that charges won’t be laid.

This has changed since they met with police last month to discuss their unhappiness with being treated as “second class”.

Loonat said Deshmukh – originally from India – owned stores in Gatesville, Mitchells Plain and Athlone.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111

