‘Noem My Skollie’ actor speaks out after attack

The Noem My Skollie actor who was assaulted by alleged gang members says that he now carries a knife because he fears for his life.

“I am getting famous and I don’t even have R50 in my pocket. And now I have to walk around with a knife [to protect myself],” a frazzled-sounding David Manuel told News24 on Wednesday.

“I stay in the location, I stay in Gugulethu, I have to protect myself.”

Manuel was hesitant to chat about the assault, those behind it and his current safety situation.

A video posted on Facebook on Tuesday shows Manuel being repeatedly smacked, punched and pushed around by a group of men, apparently 28s gang members, who were unhappy with the film.

“He made a kak movie of the 8s,” one man can be heard saying in the footage.

Kept incident to himself

The incident took place more than two months ago, according to Manuel.

“I never told anybody anything about this. Yesterday [Tuesday] I woke up and it was all over the news.”

Manuel is not sure if the men who assaulted him were indeed gangsters.

“I don’t know who hurt me; if it was 28s or drunk people. Maybe it was people who were abused in the prisons and this [my role]touched a nerve.”

In Noem My Skollie Manuel plays the role of Freddie Gums, who is a ringleader of the 28s gang operating in Pollsmoor prison.

He believes the character is not representative of a typical 28s gang member, but rather a rogue member of the gang.

Filmmakers ‘horrified’

On the Noem My Skollie Facebook page, the filmmakers issued a statement about the assault on Manuel.

“On behalf of the producers, cast and crew of Noem My Skollie we need to announce that we are horrified at the video doing the rounds on social media.

“This film was based on John W Frederick’s life, but it is a story nonetheless and it is not a documentary… Also, and most importantly, our first screening was inside Pollsmoor prison and very high-ranking members of the gangs were present and not a single objection was made to anything in the film,” the post said.

“We pledge our support for a wonderful actor who was able to make his role come alive to such a degree that people think it was the real thing.

“This could be seen as flattery but not when it results in such dangerous behaviour as a person’s life being threatened. This is called GREAT acting people, and David Manuel should be revered not beaten up.”

[Source: News24]

