Notorious prisoner Ananias Mathe dies

Serial rapist and murderer Ananias Mathe died in the King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

The exact cause of death is unknown.

TMG Digital reports that the notorious criminal and serial escapee died late on Tuesday afternoon after for suffering complications from an apparent “digestive issue” over the past three months.

Mathe — a serial rapist, murderer, hijacker and robber from Mozambique — was known for his repeated escapes from prisons over the years.

He is the only person to have escaped from the maximum-security prison in Pretoria, in 2006.

Mathe also escaped from Johannesburg Central Police Station in 2005.

Because he had tried twice to get out of the ultra-high security prison in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, its officials thought he was trying to get to hospital as part of another escape plot when he fell ill about three weeks ago, according to TMG Digital.

Mathe was eventually taken to hospital.

[Source: ENCA]

Comments

comments