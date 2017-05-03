NPA has no evidence of coup-plotting against Ramosebudi

There was no evidence to suggest that the man accused of plotting to assassinate government officials is s a coup plotter, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Elvis Ramosebudi appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on incitement to commit murder charges. He is accused of planning the murder of cabinet ministers and businessmen perceived to be beneficiaries of state capture.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said their evidence also proved that the man was acting alone, but she was unable to comment on the evidence that was available.

“At this stage we don’t have information as the NPA that suggests that this was a coup plot,” she told reporters outside court.

Ramosebudi briefly appeared in a packed courtroom before Magistrate Vincent Ratshibvumo on Tuesday. Ramosebudi came up the dock and seemed unfazed by all the attention from journalists, as he smiled and greeted his lawyer.

The 33-year-old was arrested last week Wednesday, by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), who said in October investigators intercepted communication of possible assassinations, which were being planned. As many as 19 people were allegedly targeted.

State Prosecutor Advocate Johan Badenhorst said they have decided to change the charges from conspiracy to commit murder to incitement to commit murder.

Mjonondwane said the charges were changed because the evidence gathered indicate that Ramosebudi was acting alone and did not conspire with anyone.

“He incited people from Anglo-American…He actually wrote a letter to a former employee of Anglo-American requesting an amount of R60-million to further his crime.”

On his last appearance, the State said they intend to have Ramosebudi referred to a mental observation because of the dodgy coup plot he was allegedly planning.

Mjonondwane said the decision to refer Ramosebudi to a mental hospital will be determined after investigations have been completed.

“More investigation must be conducted in order for us as the State to come to a conclusion whether to refer the accused to mental observation or not.”

In court papers, some of the names on the hit list include President Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzani, the Gupta brothers, former Eskom boss Brian Molefe, SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, Eskom Chairperson Ben Ngubane, Head of the National Prosecuting Authority Shaun Abrahams and Minister of co-operative governance Des Van Rooyen.

According to the Hawks, Ramosebudi is a founder of the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance (ASCDSA).

“He was arrested on the 26th April 2017 in Midrand while he was busy explaining to the donors how the assassination of state capture beneficiaries was going to be carried out by the undercover coup plot snipers,” Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said at the time.

The matter was postponed to Friday for a bail application.

